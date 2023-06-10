Monthly Update - V.0.4.04

Updates are going to slow down until the full release, meaning a lot of the work we are doing is not implemented yet and going towards the full release of the game which is a few months away if everything goes according to plan! We are still going to hotfix as needed with a timely fashion of course, thank you for your amazing support and dedication over the past year. Also not to forget if you have any suggestions we are always lurking around our community chats!

CHANGED;

-Fixed floors in middle caves having holes in them ( hoping to have gotten them all ).

-Changed the way the UI looks.

-Removed old achievements not being used anymore.

-Tweaked texture streaming pool size to help reduce memory usage.

-Tweaked UI to take less of the main window space.

-Tweaked drop % for mounts.

-Tweaked price for mounts.

