 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GATE update for 10 June 2023

Patch Notes for 6/10/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11440324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Maps and props now have their locked status set properly when saving and loading sessions.
  • Locked props are no longer selected when doing a drag-selection with the mouse,

Changed files in this update

GATE Content Depot 1689251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link