 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Haydee 2 update for 10 June 2023

Patch 1.0.18

Share · View all patches · Build 11440248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, people!
In this patch we introduce a Vietnamese translation, some improvements and fixes.

New Stuff

  • Vietnamese translation (thanks to Sean Trong)
  • Italian, Korean and Japanese subtitles
  • Subtitle switch option in the game audio settings
  • New Director nodes: xYawPitch, xAngles
  • New Director Trigger nodes: OnProperty, OnLocal. These nodes can listen to changes in properties and locals receiving a corresponding _Value (iValue, bVaue, fValue etc) params.
  • New Particle nodes: VPosition, VReverse
  • Surface settings for Compounds, Collisions and Forms now can be overridden through the component settings or with the "Set Surface" option in the Right+Click menu.
  • Jump Up climb mechanic now has a proper animation
  • Free look upon death

Improvements

  • Spinner (Float) props now can be spun with Shift (grid alignment) and Control (slower speed)
  • Slider props values now can be edited with Right+Click
  • Limits (min/max) are established for most of the props (Actors, Components, Nodes etc)
  • Form, Model and StaticUnion submodes now support "Select by Name"
  • Ctrl+Click on a material prop now opens the Material Editor
  • More embedded values for nodes (most of the Vector nodes, TransformTo, DamageImpact, xRotation, xScaling, xTransform, CameraVector, GameMessage)
  • GBurst node now can operate for a set amount of time
  • Gate node now can skip the first signal with "Skip First" setting
  • Filter control now has a looking glass icon

Fixes

  • Zipped Injectors are now loaded properly
  • Camera.templ now works properly
  • Slashy received a new Engaged state to avoid walking into the Player
  • Water component is now selected as a box
  • Player now can't side-jump if there is an obstacle closer than 32 units
  • Minor Issues

Changed Content

  • Directors/Button.dir, Relay.dir, Saver.dir, Viewer.dir Camera.dir Lazer.dir
  • Directors/Slashy/SlashyEngage.dir, SlashyAttack.dir, SlashyFollow.dir
  • Directors/Haydee/ClimbGrip.dir, ClimbSteady.dir, Climb.dir, Move.dir
  • Templates/Viewer.templ, Camera.templ, Player.templ, LazerSourceFX.templ
  • Templates/Bots/Slashy.templ
  • Actors/Haydee/HaydeeClimb.anim

New Content

  • Actors/Haydee/Anim/Climb/ClimbGrabUp.motion
  • System/Buttons/Search.png

Changed files in this update

Haydee 2 Content Depot 1444651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link