Patch 1.0.18

Hello, people!
In this patch we introduce a Vietnamese translation, some improvements and fixes.
New Stuff
- Vietnamese translation (thanks to Sean Trong)
- Italian, Korean and Japanese subtitles
- Subtitle switch option in the game audio settings
- New Director nodes: xYawPitch, xAngles
- New Director Trigger nodes: OnProperty, OnLocal. These nodes can listen to changes in properties and locals receiving a corresponding _Value (iValue, bVaue, fValue etc) params.
- New Particle nodes: VPosition, VReverse
- Surface settings for Compounds, Collisions and Forms now can be overridden through the component settings or with the "Set Surface" option in the Right+Click menu.
- Jump Up climb mechanic now has a proper animation
- Free look upon death
Improvements
- Spinner (Float) props now can be spun with Shift (grid alignment) and Control (slower speed)
- Slider props values now can be edited with Right+Click
- Limits (min/max) are established for most of the props (Actors, Components, Nodes etc)
- Form, Model and StaticUnion submodes now support "Select by Name"
- Ctrl+Click on a material prop now opens the Material Editor
- More embedded values for nodes (most of the Vector nodes, TransformTo, DamageImpact, xRotation, xScaling, xTransform, CameraVector, GameMessage)
- GBurst node now can operate for a set amount of time
- Gate node now can skip the first signal with "Skip First" setting
- Filter control now has a looking glass icon
Fixes
- Zipped Injectors are now loaded properly
- Camera.templ now works properly
- Slashy received a new Engaged state to avoid walking into the Player
- Water component is now selected as a box
- Player now can't side-jump if there is an obstacle closer than 32 units
- Minor Issues
Changed Content
- Directors/Button.dir, Relay.dir, Saver.dir, Viewer.dir Camera.dir Lazer.dir
- Directors/Slashy/SlashyEngage.dir, SlashyAttack.dir, SlashyFollow.dir
- Directors/Haydee/ClimbGrip.dir, ClimbSteady.dir, Climb.dir, Move.dir
- Templates/Viewer.templ, Camera.templ, Player.templ, LazerSourceFX.templ
- Templates/Bots/Slashy.templ
- Actors/Haydee/HaydeeClimb.anim
New Content
- Actors/Haydee/Anim/Climb/ClimbGrabUp.motion
- System/Buttons/Search.png
