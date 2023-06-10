-Tweaks on Checkpoint System - Scanwall will show up closer, enemies will not spawn closer.
-Scanwall is now a little slower.
-Checkpoint now requires $750 to start checkpointing. Subsequent checkpoints may be done by depositing any amount.
-Demolition explosions will reach/hurt less
-Added some sounds
-Added nasty stuff here and there. Hope no one finds those things.
Fi da Puti Samurai update for 10 June 2023
-Patch notes for v0.85-
