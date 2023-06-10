 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 10 June 2023

Update Notes - 10th of June 2023

Build 11440219

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Fixed not players who deserve mvp award were awarded
  • Fixed making a vote to change bot difficulty to random makes a vote for vietnam difficulty instead
  • Fixed "The Predator" MVP plays random animations
  • Fixed CTF flag can get stuck in props
  • Fixed bots cycling through slots again
  • Fixed reporting a player to steam can cause the server to lag

[Server]

  • Engineer bots don't try to plant mine when being attacked, engineer bots consider more areas to plant
  • Bots stuck less in places trying to select their current state
  • Bots do not spot enemies too often
  • Bots are not getting stoned by airstrike
  • Removed false sector clear calls from bots
  • Prevented server from crashing if some script or someone calling ent_create on server side

[Client]

  • Fixed end of match screen was not appearing if warmup time is same as map time limit
  • Prevented game from crashing (64 bit)

[Engine]

  • Added console command sv_kick_bots_on_full_servers to control whether bot should be kicked in order to give a free slot to player on full servers or not (def 1)

[Miscellaneous]

  • Fixed bug with auto-team balance getting players stuck

[Weapons]

  • Various texture fixes
  • Updated the following textures:

UZI - New texture
PM - New model and texture
AKM - New model and texture

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
