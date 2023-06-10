Update Notes - 10th of June 2023

[Game]
- Fixed not players who deserve mvp award were awarded
- Fixed making a vote to change bot difficulty to random makes a vote for vietnam difficulty instead
- Fixed "The Predator" MVP plays random animations
- Fixed CTF flag can get stuck in props
- Fixed bots cycling through slots again
- Fixed reporting a player to steam can cause the server to lag
[Server]
- Engineer bots don't try to plant mine when being attacked, engineer bots consider more areas to plant
- Bots stuck less in places trying to select their current state
- Bots do not spot enemies too often
- Bots are not getting stoned by airstrike
- Removed false sector clear calls from bots
- Prevented server from crashing if some script or someone calling ent_create on server side
[Client]
- Fixed end of match screen was not appearing if warmup time is same as map time limit
- Prevented game from crashing (64 bit)
[Engine]
- Added console command sv_kick_bots_on_full_servers to control whether bot should be kicked in order to give a free slot to player on full servers or not (def 1)
[Miscellaneous]
- Fixed bug with auto-team balance getting players stuck
[Weapons]
- Various texture fixes
- Updated the following textures:
UZI - New texture
PM - New model and texture
AKM - New model and texture
Changed files in this update