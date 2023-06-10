Update, Version 20230610

English
############Content################
[Egypt]Expanded the map to the east. Added new area: Bank of the Nile
[Butterfly]Added the butterfly support to the Bank of the Nile.
[Fishing]Added fishing data to the Bank of the Nile. (It's relatively easier to get larger fish here.)
[Skill]New Skill: Burial Ritual of Peace. (Bury all corpses in your inventory to gain karma and devotion.)
[Faith]The tenet "Guide the Departed Souls" now grants the skill "Burial Ritual of Peace."
############Debug#################
[Oasis Teahouse]Fixed a dialog bug. Random adventurers shall now mention the grand library is on the east instead of the west side of the city.
简体中文
############Content################
【埃及】向东扩展地图。新增区域：尼罗河畔
【蝴蝶】在尼罗河畔加入了蝴蝶之翼的支持。
【钓鱼】在尼罗河畔加入了钓鱼数据。（相对而言这里可能更容易钓到大鱼。）
【技能】新技能：安葬仪式。（埋葬你物品栏里所有的尸体，获得道德值和虔诚）
【信仰】信条【亡魂向导】现在提供技能【安葬仪式】
############Debug#################
【绿洲茶馆】修复了一个对话错误，随机出现的冒险者现在会正确地表示大图书馆在城市的东部而不是西部。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/c1d5ab3f
Changed files in this update