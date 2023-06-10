Balance & tweaks - patch 0.71

Hello conquerors,

It's time for a small but meaningful change regarding starting units. From now on, each time you select your army at the beginning of your journey, one of the units will be on level 2. This should help with early fights, especially when encountering more difficult traps.

We also added a list of useful starting tips, which will help you with the first steps at the tower. Let us know if it covers all you need to make a first smooth step in the realm of chaos!

Check out the full list:

One of the starting unit will be randomly given merge level 2

Adjusted UI of the current and maximum merge level for the starting units

Added a screen with tips when starting and failing 3 expeditions

Fixed a bug when changing blessing tab resulted in loss of it

Fixed a bug allowing to create items when in an army editing screen using Treasure Keeper

