Adjusted the health growth of some level monsters
Adjusted the number limit of late monsters
Fixed some crash issues (some issues that cannot be quickly reproduced are being investigated)
山门与幻境 update for 10 June 2023
June 10 V0.3.5 update announcement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
