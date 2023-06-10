 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 10 June 2023

June 10 V0.3.5 update announcement

June 10 V0.3.5 update announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Adjusted the health growth of some level monsters

  2. Adjusted the number limit of late monsters

  3. Fixed some crash issues (some issues that cannot be quickly reproduced are being investigated)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1963041 Depot 1963041
