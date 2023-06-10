-Cut mechanic: Guards no longer become hyper aware after triggering reflex mode, you can now trigger reflex any amounts of time against the same guard.
-NOISE MKR ammo increased (4-->8) and SRM cost reduced (10-->4).
-Enter maglevator object now also shows quadrants.
-Improved guard interactions after they pop balloons.
-Fixed sim load icons showing unintended texts in some circumstances.
-Fixed frequency scanner not revealing objects correctly on pickup.
-Fixed some problems with item recycling.
-Fixed some irregularities with how rod turret shot speed is handled.
-Fixed Rod Turret not self-destructing correctly.
-Fixed tooltips and function on some item mods.
Swirl W@tch update for 10 June 2023
Swirl Watch Version 1.044 (Hot Launch)
