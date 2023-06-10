Swirl Watch Version 1.044 (Hot Launch)

-Cut mechanic: Guards no longer become hyper aware after triggering reflex mode, you can now trigger reflex any amounts of time against the same guard.

-NOISE MKR ammo increased (4-->8) and SRM cost reduced (10-->4).

-Enter maglevator object now also shows quadrants.

-Improved guard interactions after they pop balloons.

-Fixed sim load icons showing unintended texts in some circumstances.

-Fixed frequency scanner not revealing objects correctly on pickup.

-Fixed some problems with item recycling.

-Fixed some irregularities with how rod turret shot speed is handled.

-Fixed Rod Turret not self-destructing correctly.

-Fixed tooltips and function on some item mods.