RPG Fitness VR update for 10 June 2023

Release v0.11

Release v0.11

10 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURE

  • Introducing an exciting new addition to the game: a brand new Ship complete with Mini Game: use your skills for this exhilarating challenge.
  • Unleash devastating power with the arrival of the Mighty Two-Handed Staff! Wield this legendary weapon and crush your foes with unrivaled force.
  • Work on your inner crafter with a new tutorial quest! Learn the art of crafting a Staff.

FEEDBACK

  • We value your input! We've added a convenient button on the Main Menu that grants you direct access to the Steam Discussion board. Share your feedback, ideas, and requests to shape the future of the game.

PERFORMANCE

  • Experience a smoother gameplay experience with our latest performance improvements. We've optimized the game to remove unnecessary gameobjects, ensuring a faster and more responsive adventure.

BUG

  • Fixed a pesky bug that occasionally caused Level up and Quest Complete banners to appear out of view. Enjoy a seamless gameplay experience!

