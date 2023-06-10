Release v0.11

FEATURE
- Introducing an exciting new addition to the game: a brand new Ship complete with Mini Game: use your skills for this exhilarating challenge.
- Unleash devastating power with the arrival of the Mighty Two-Handed Staff! Wield this legendary weapon and crush your foes with unrivaled force.
- Work on your inner crafter with a new tutorial quest! Learn the art of crafting a Staff.
FEEDBACK
- We value your input! We've added a convenient button on the Main Menu that grants you direct access to the Steam Discussion board. Share your feedback, ideas, and requests to shape the future of the game.
PERFORMANCE
- Experience a smoother gameplay experience with our latest performance improvements. We've optimized the game to remove unnecessary gameobjects, ensuring a faster and more responsive adventure.
BUG
- Fixed a pesky bug that occasionally caused Level up and Quest Complete banners to appear out of view. Enjoy a seamless gameplay experience!
