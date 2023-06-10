 Skip to content

Deluge: Threnody of Crashing Waves update for 10 June 2023

Minor patch for Spanish translation.

Share · View all patches · Build 11440144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patched a bug that showed wrong image. Only occured in Spanish translation.

