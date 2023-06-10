Somehow in the scene where Bria needs to make a choice between watching Rebecca or returning the favor, there were three watches. I added the appropriate conditions so only one shows up. :)
Fire of Life: New Day update for 10 June 2023
One of the Menus for Bria's scenes had too many options
