vEA_01b Patch is Online

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Added an option to respec. You can respec your skills from the Mutation Screen for a cost now. You can also see your total Hit Points and Stamina there.

Getting a type chance has been altered. Now, you can get different types of the items, such as Electric Hammer for Blast Hammer or Frost Greatsword for Alchemical Greatsword, much more frequently.

NEW OPTIONS ADDED

We added several new options in the options menu:

Keybinding has been added. You can rebind your keys now. If you are using a non-english keyboards, some of the key names may show their corresponding name on English keyboard, but key still works.

You cannot rebind mouse left and right click to some of the shortcuts, like skill use 1 or place trap 5, to prevent some unintended occasions.

Screen Shake option has been added. Now you can change the amount of screen shake via a slider. Some of the UI shakes are not effected by this option since they are animations, but the other gameplay shakes, like at jumps or bomb explosions, are all adjustable.

Windowed Mode option has been added. We made some adjustments to keep the game ratio at 16:9 even in windowed mode.

Music and SFX options are re-balanced. Previously they worked in an unintended way, now sliders shows a more appropriate level of the sound intended.

BACKEND CHANGES

We adjusted how the leaderboards communicate with servers, and moved all the necessary functions to the leaderboards button, rather than sending the info at the end of each level. This means you stats are kept internally and not updated till you click on leaderboards.

This should also fix the crash issue experienced in some parts of the Asian region.

BUG FIXES