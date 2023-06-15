Patch 1.3! Bug Fixes and Spectator Mode!

Following the last update here is the spectating update! There are also various smaller fixes that have gone in this update.
We also intend to look into tweaking the balancing for the bomb gamemode following user feedback however I'm afraid this will have to come in a future update!
Here are a full list of changes:
Changes/Fixes:
- Added the ability to spectate for new gamemodes when you are out of a round, prompt has been added in game for this (Attack will cycle through players)
- Sound effects should no longer "stack" as badly in game when you are tabbed out and then play all at once when you tab back in.
- Shiney Scramble Gamemode item now has a marker when the item initially spawns instead of having to be found first.
- UI Interaction sounds are now consistent for all buttons
- Fixed issue where Colour picker lightness wouldn't reset correctly
- Fixed bug with Hat selector where it would trigger too many events
Changed files in this update