 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pigeon Protocol update for 15 June 2023

Patch 1.3! Bug Fixes and Spectator Mode!

Share · View all patches · Build 11440041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Following the last update here is the spectating update! There are also various smaller fixes that have gone in this update.

We also intend to look into tweaking the balancing for the bomb gamemode following user feedback however I'm afraid this will have to come in a future update!

Here are a full list of changes:

Changes/Fixes:

  • Added the ability to spectate for new gamemodes when you are out of a round, prompt has been added in game for this (Attack will cycle through players)
  • Sound effects should no longer "stack" as badly in game when you are tabbed out and then play all at once when you tab back in.
  • Shiney Scramble Gamemode item now has a marker when the item initially spawns instead of having to be found first.
  • UI Interaction sounds are now consistent for all buttons
  • Fixed issue where Colour picker lightness wouldn't reset correctly
  • Fixed bug with Hat selector where it would trigger too many events

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2327661 Depot 2327661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link