maboroshi caravan update for 10 June 2023

Ver. 0.2.12 Available

Ver. 0.2.12 Available

10 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.12 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

  • Added item display assistant in the SETTINGS
  • Modified representation of the sky
  • Added function to use miracles more than once at a time
  • Increased number of random names of members
  • Increased number of JOURNEY LOG varieties
  • Fixed minor bugs"

■Added item display assistant in the SETTINGS
Implemented from the requests I received.
Added a setting to make it easier to see treasure chests and other items that have fallen along the way.

■Added function to use miracles more than once at a time
Implemented from the requests I received.
Allows the user to select the number of times the items/spirits can be granted.

■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

■Increased number of JOURNEY LOG varieties
■Fixed minor bugs
There was a mistake in the JOURNEY LOG settings for the relationship between members (A and B are good friends), which has been corrected.
In addition, the case of disagreement has been added.

Please continue to observe the caravan.

