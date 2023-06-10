Ver. 0.2.12 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.12 now available.

*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.

Added item display assistant in the SETTINGS

Modified representation of the sky

Added function to use miracles more than once at a time

Increased number of random names of members

Increased number of JOURNEY LOG varieties

Fixed minor bugs"

■Added item display assistant in the SETTINGS

Implemented from the requests I received.

Added a setting to make it easier to see treasure chests and other items that have fallen along the way.

■Added function to use miracles more than once at a time

Implemented from the requests I received.

Allows the user to select the number of times the items/spirits can be granted.

■Increased number of random names of members

Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.

■Increased number of JOURNEY LOG varieties

■Fixed minor bugs

There was a mistake in the JOURNEY LOG settings for the relationship between members (A and B are good friends), which has been corrected.

In addition, the case of disagreement has been added.

Please continue to observe the caravan.