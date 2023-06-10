Ver. 0.2.12 Available

maboroshi caravan Ver.0.2.12 now available.
*If only minor bugs are fixed, no patch notes will be listed.
- Added item display assistant in the SETTINGS
- Modified representation of the sky
- Added function to use miracles more than once at a time
- Increased number of random names of members
- Increased number of JOURNEY LOG varieties
- Fixed minor bugs"
■Added item display assistant in the SETTINGS
Implemented from the requests I received.
Added a setting to make it easier to see treasure chests and other items that have fallen along the way.
■Added function to use miracles more than once at a time
Implemented from the requests I received.
Allows the user to select the number of times the items/spirits can be granted.
■Increased number of random names of members
Implemented the name submitted in the Character Names Request . Thank you for sending it to me.
■Increased number of JOURNEY LOG varieties
■Fixed minor bugs
There was a mistake in the JOURNEY LOG settings for the relationship between members (A and B are good friends), which has been corrected.
In addition, the case of disagreement has been added.
Please continue to observe the caravan.
Changed files in this update