6/10/2023 PATCH NOTES

Another great day of good work, PhaigeX employees!

Following the recently-implemented Power Up Pack and the new mechanics it introduced, some changes has to be made to the existing arsenal in order to have harmonious interactions. As always, we are always on the lookout for areas for improvement, and swiftly resolve issues that arise during the update.

Workspace Improvements

Added Graphics Quality Settings in Options

It is now possible to adapt to slower-running systems by reducing the graphics quality, together with changing the target resolution. Hopefully this will improve the performance on systems that have slowdown/lagging issues running the game.

Fallout Cloud and Burst Fever Levels Re-arrangement

The level progression for these upgrades have been re-arranged a bit to have a better pace in terms of utility. These should be more useful now in the earlier levels.

[Energy Cluster] shots Interaction with Dispersal Chaff

While the Clusterforces' SP Tech is a powerful weapon against enemies, being an energy-based weapon, it should weaken while going through chaff clouds. This interaction should now work properly.

Visual indicators have been added to some ship modifiers when their behavior trigger has been reached, to show the effect is working. In addition, the visuals for the new powerups have been improved, and should look more appealing.

Resolved Issues

Fixed unlock requirement of "My Precious" achievement

Fixed [Support Barrier] damage bug affecting Fortress Armor

Fixed Controller UI bug

Ongoing Plans

Completion of Fleet Assault Mode

These adjustments to the current arsenal are preparations for the upcoming new mechanics to complete the Fleet Assault Mode. Expect the enemy forces to have defensive abilities to counter the player ships' arsenal, and to have more threatening attacks at its disposal.

The roadmap is still proceeding as planned. Look forward to the new stuff we'll be implementing to spice up the Fleet Assault game mode.

Towards a brighter future,

The PhaigeX MegaCorp.