MAJOR UPDATE 0.7 | OPERATION: SCARLET STORM

The moment has come.

Finally, we are ready to present you a grand update - 0.7.

At the moment, this is the largest update in the history of the game.

We have invested all our efforts, passion and talent to bring you incredible innovations.

Get ready for an explosive experience that will change your idea of battles.

The weapon in your hands has become even more powerful and effective.

And the new progression system will allow you to change the characteristics of your weapons that meet your unique style of play and become a real warrior, ready for any challenges.

The arsenal of the game has received an update in the form of a new AK308 assault rifle and a Kriss Vector submachine gun.

Explore locations enlivened by a unique atmosphere.

The new Cargo map will give you an incredible new gameplay in 5 vs 5 battles.

We have also fixed a number of bugs and improved the performance of the game so that you can fully immerse yourself in its world without obstacles.

Thanks to all our dedicated players who have supported us along the way.

Your passion and faith in our project inspire us to strive to improve the game!

NEW CHARACTER

In this update, we have completely updated the character model.

Now the character has significantly more details.

We also completely redesigned the character's skeleton and significantly increased the quality of most animations.

Let's just take a look at some updated weapon handling animations.



All other animations have also been completely redesigned. You can look at it in the game.

Also, of course, we have updated the models of each element of the character's equipment.

Now it's also much more detailed than before.

Take a look at the fully equipped character in the game:



Now finally the character's equipment has a different color for each team.

This will allow you to better distinguish allies from enemies.

NEW WEAPON PROGRESSION SYSTEM

In this update, the weapon progression system has been completely redesigned.

Here's how it works:

Each weapon now has a separate level.

Experience (XP) gained for kills, head shots, as well as assistance in killing, will also increase the XP of the weapon used.

With XP, you'll be able to explore new modules for each weapon.

Almost all modules affect the characteristics of the gun.

Modules give weapons both positive and negative effects.

To explore the desired module, look at the progress tree.

In the screenshot you can see that at the moment the weapon has 20,000 free XP.

The free XP is displayed with a blue star:

To unlock each module, you will need free XP, as well as a certain number of credits.

Now let's unlock some modules:

After unlocking some modules, the free XP was spent.

Now you can attach the new models to the weapon:

Also now you can connect sights that previously could not be used on some types of weapons.

Experiment with modules to improve your style of play.

Do you like to fight long distance? Reducing the recoil of the weapon will probably suit you.

Do you want to have an advantage in short fights? Try increasing accuracy from the hip.

The choice is yours!

NEW MAP

Welcome to the arena where fate will be decided in every shot.

In Update 0.7, we present to you our new competitive map - "Cargo".

Steel walls create a unique gaming environment, providing shelter and opportunities for tactical maneuvers.

We have invested many dozens of hours to hone the balance of the sides to perfection.

At the moment, this is the most balanced map in Polygon and with this we have grandiose plans for the future :)

Immerse yourself in the incredible atmosphere of battles right in the heart of the ocean!

NEW WEAPON

Polygon's arsenal has been replenished with new weapons: AK308 and Kriss Vector.

Earlier, we have already shown you these weapons in the game.

You can take a look at it again in the video announcement:

To buy Kriss Vector, you will need level 20 of the character, and to buy AK308 - level 24.

Some weapons have also received a reduction in the required level. You can find out about this in the changes section.

WATCH

Now you have the opportunity to add a stylish decoration to your character - a wristwatch.

Choose from several models of watches, each of which has its own unique design and features.

From classic to modern style, we have watches to match your taste and preferences.

NEW BATTLE PASS SEASON

The 3rd season of the Battle Pass "Operation: Scarlet Storm" has started in Polygon.

The new season has as many as 100 reward levels, which is 2 times more than last season.

At the same time, the required progress has been increased by only 40%, which means that you will be able to receive rewards 1.5 times more often!

Incredibly beautiful skins were added to the 3rd season.

Some skins now have dynamic material, allowing you to enjoy a truly stunning visual effect.

See how the skin changes its texture and reflects the environment, creating an effect of depth and liveliness.

Your enemies will envy your aesthetics, and you will enjoy fighting with weapons that stand out among others.

Also, as a reward, you can get a variety of watches with a truly unique design.

When you purchase the Battle Pass, you instantly get a "Supreme" skin for the M16A4, as well as a "Sunfire" watch.





And at the last levels you will find a golden skin for Kriss Vector and a Scarlet Storm watch.

The golden skin has a unique new iridescent design.





Buy the Battle Pass and get the best rewards!

IMPROVED LIGHTING AND WEATHER

One of the main improvements was the new lighting at all game locations. Now you can enjoy amazing gaming moments when every corner of the Polygon world comes to life thanks to improved lighting. Depth and shadows, light and darkness - all this creates an exciting and realistic atmosphere.

BEFORE \ AFTER













But that's not all! We have also made changes to the weather to add extra variety and atmosphere to the game. Now you can feel the power of nature when rain washes the area or the sun breaks through the clouds, illuminating your path.

I hope you are not afraid of lightning!

The graphics in Polygon have become even more beautiful. You need to see these changes with your own eyes in order to truly appreciate their effect.

NEW WEAPON MODULES

We have slightly diluted the situation, now we are going back to weapons again, because this is the most important thing for a shooter!

2 new sights have been added to the game: Elcan SpectedDR and OKP-7.

The Elcan is a medium-range optical sight.

Do you like having dominance at a distance? Try Elcan!

Do you want to have real fun on short skirmishes?

OKP-7 is just created for this!

Also, the lens shader has been improved for all optical sights and now it has a refraction effect.

Take a look at this:

OTHER CHANGES:

NEW

The background of the main menu has been redesigned from scratch;

Added a new feature for weapons - "Recoil Control" .

This is a multiplier of the sensitivity of the mouse when moving "down" while firing an automatic weapon. The lower the value, the more the sensitivity of the mouse decreases.

Affects only automatic weapons;

Added new weapon skins to the in-game shop;

Added 3 muzzle devices as weapon modules;

Added 3 under-barrel grips as weapon modules;

Added new weapon reloading sounds;

Added new sounds of character steps;

Added new sounds of equipment and holstering weapons;

Added the effect of ejecting the bracket when throwing a grenade;

Now the secondary weapon (pistol) is holstered;

Added the sound of shell casings falling;

Added sound when replenishing ammo from the box;

Added adjustment of the smoothing method (TAA \ MSAA);

Added new music to the main menu;

IMPROVED

Ammo boxes and first aid kits now work passively in the field. You don't need to interact with them anymore. It's enough just to stand next to it.

The time interval for receiving a grenade is 10 seconds;

More boxes of ammunition and first aid kits have appeared on game locations. The previous arrangement of some boxes has been changed;

Improved grenade throwing mechanics. Now you can better control the range of the throw by tilting the character. Also, now the grenade throw is correctly affected by the speed of the character at the time of the grenade throw;

The flashlight for weapons began to shine further and more along the cone, and the quality of shadows from the flashlight has also been improved.

Also now the flashlight blinds enemies better;

Significantly improved the visibility of characters on dark and light backgrounds;

Improved the animation of the grenade throw;

Improved character tilts up/down and to the sides. Now it is physically correct;

Improved animations in aiming mode;

Improved shaders of optical, holographic and collimator sights;

3D model M16A4 has been redesigned from scratch;

The 3D model of the flashlight has been updated;

The models of mags for all weapons of the AK family have been updated;

Improved shaders of all weapons in the game;

Improved muzzle flash effect;

Now, if you press the firing button while reloading a weapon, a weapon will automatically start firing immediately after the end of reloading;

The sounds of footsteps have become louder and now they can be heard further;

Added new sounds of character steps;

Now the character chambers a M24 bolt immediately after a full reload;

Improved weather at locations. Added lightning;

Improved HUD comparison of weapons in the menu. This has been improved and has become more informative;

The system for adding game points has been improved and optimized;

Improved the system of checking the character's camera for a collision;

The Ambient Occlusion algorithm has been improved: now it is much less noisy;

Now the maximum level of detail for weapons and characters is set for the local player;

Improved performance when there is a large crowd of characters in the field of view;

GPU optimization has been performed;

The use of RAM and video memory has been optimized;

Improved smoothing algorithm;

Now the "Texture Quality" parameter works correctly;

FIXED

Fixed a bug with the animation of the character's hands if the player had >400 FPS in the game;

Fixed the grenade hanging in the air when thrown by another player;

Fixed the direction of the sound of footsteps in space from the local character;

Fixed the dependence of the movement of the sights shader and other effects on the mouse sensitivity value.

The mouse sensitivity setting has been reset for all players! ;

; Fixed the sight offset when mouse inversion is enabled;

Fixed the reset of the player's score when logging on to a server;

Fixed a decrease in the total number of ammo when canceling the reloading of weapons;

Fixed a strong dependence of the value of the view distance parameter on the quality of character and weapon rendering;

Fixed a bug where some characters could stand still as alive after death;

Fixed a bug that caused the character to teleport after respawn;

Fixed textures of some objects in the game;

Fixed a bug where new players did not receive starter items when they first entered the game.;

OTHER

IMPORTANT: The ability to customize weapons in the game has been TEMPORARILY disabled. Functionality will be restored in one of the patches in the near future;

The ability to customize weapons in the game has been disabled. Functionality will be restored in one of the patches in the near future; IMPORTANT: Unfortunately, due to the new progression system, all the sights you bought before the 0.7 update have become obsolete and you will no longer be able to use them for your weapons in the game. Therefore, all players will receive compensation for previously purchased sights.

Compensation will be issued some time after the release of the update;

Unfortunately, due to the new progression system, all the sights you bought before the 0.7 update have become obsolete and you will no longer be able to use them for your weapons in the game. Therefore, all players will for previously purchased sights. Compensation will be issued some time after the release of the update; Switching to the 5.1 version of the engine;

PATREON

We present our new and most valuable reward for our supporters - a unique skin created especially for you!

We want to celebrate your incredible influence on our game and give you something really special.

This skin is the embodiment of your commitment and dedication to our project.

It will be a clear sign of respect for your role and emphasize your uniqueness in the battle.

You will become a unique fighter, different from other players.

But it is not only a stylish accessory, it is also your ticket to our world of privileges and exclusive opportunities. Together with a unique skin, you will get access to special bonuses and premium features that will give you unforgettable gameplay moments and a unique experience.

We have divided the skin into 3 levels.

Each skin level will be issued depending on a certain general support.

You will get level 1 with a total support of $12.5.

Level 2 - with $25 support.

Level 3 - $50.





Thus, you will be able to maintain a "++" level subscription for two months to get a level 2 skin and for four months to get a level 3 skin.

This applies to subscriptions of any level, starting from the first.

Join our subscription to Patreon and become not only a part of our game, but also a key player in our history. Privileges, unique opportunities and exciting adventures await you. Together we will create a real legend!

https://www.patreon.com/redaster_polygon

(P.S. The issuance of skins may have a delay of up to several hours due to the heavy load. Thank you for understanding!)

Plunge into the new world of Polygon, where exciting battles, new opportunities and incredible adventures await you.

This update is the real culmination of our efforts, the embodiment of many ideas and the desire to make the game even better. We thank you for your patience and support throughout this journey. Experience new opportunities, immerse yourself in an improved atmosphere, and become a part of our developing community.

See you on the battlefield!

—Polygon Team