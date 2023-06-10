 Skip to content

Fantasy Fishing Town update for 10 June 2023

Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.6 Hotfix v2

Build 11439982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fantasy Fishing Town 1.1.6 Hotfix v2!

  • After midnight, the list of paper quests on the questboard will be updated.

Thank you for enjoying the game! Have an exciting fishing time today!

