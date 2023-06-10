-Fixed an Out of bounds issue when trying to advance on the next option after “Keyboard” for the icon’s override option
Vaccine Rebirth update for 10 June 2023
Patch 1.13 (Hotfix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
