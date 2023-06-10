 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vaccine Rebirth update for 10 June 2023

Patch 1.13 (Hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 11439964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an Out of bounds issue when trying to advance on the next option after “Keyboard” for the icon’s override option

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2252791 Depot 2252791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2252792 Depot 2252792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link