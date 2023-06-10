Update 1.2 released

After a long break I release this new update!
It includes new content and some fixes:
- 6 new levels
- 2 new background images
- Scores were adjusted considering adding new levels
- Some blocks were fixed to avoid ball stuck
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
After a long break I release this new update!
It includes new content and some fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update