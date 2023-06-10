 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tawako The Forest Hedgehog update for 10 June 2023

Update 1.2 released

Share · View all patches · Build 11439944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a long break I release this new update!
It includes new content and some fixes:

  • 6 new levels
  • 2 new background images
  • Scores were adjusted considering adding new levels
  • Some blocks were fixed to avoid ball stuck

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2011081 Depot 2011081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link