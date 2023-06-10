[Demo Patch Notes] Update 0.3.33 DEMO

✅ Added:

[Enchantments] Now exact enchantments values are displayed while selecting new enchantment to add instead of X.

[Minimap] It's now possible to drag the minimap with mouse left button and scroll.

[Minimap] Now it's possible to click the destination with mouse when using Teleporting Altars (the ones that look like a tree).

[Magic Weapons] Added showing + / - to all base values when comparing 2 Magic Weapons.

🔄 Changed:

[Shop] Shop prices colors were changed. Default price is now white and discounted price is green.

[Sacrifice Altar] Sacrifice Altars now will drop better loot more often (5% chance for Pickup items, 20% for Normal items, 65% for Rare Items and 10% for Very Rare items).

[Sacrifice Altar] Increased base health cost of Sacrifice Altars to 90.

⚙️ Fixed:

[Crosshair] Now it's possible to move the fake controller crosshair using mouse (it shows when you have any controller plugged in).

[Magic Weapons] Fixed a bug where you could have all owned Magic Weapons passive powers if you exit and then continue the run.

[Characters] All characters will now properly teleport after falling to the last platform they were standing on rather on the last platform they have touched (no more enemies stucking inside walls after falling).

[Spells] Fixed a bug where when you had 2 same projectile spells, their enchantments were working together. For example if you had 2 Lesser Fireballs and only one of them had piercing power then both of these fireballs had the piercing enchantment applied instead of only the correctly enchanted spell.