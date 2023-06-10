Sometimes when switching from draw-3 to draw-1 or back it would get out-of-sync and players would show different cards on the castle pile. Now always draw one card.
Highland Panic Playtest update for 10 June 2023
Fixed sync bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2462681 Depot 2462681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update