Highland Panic Playtest update for 10 June 2023

Fixed sync bug

Build 11439890

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sometimes when switching from draw-3 to draw-1 or back it would get out-of-sync and players would show different cards on the castle pile. Now always draw one card.

