Patch v1.06
Improvements
- Moved from physics based cart cargo collisions to explicit logic. Carrying weapons, mine pick, ore, or components will no longer trigger any collision with the cart bumpers.
- Fixed potion key mapping.
- You can now drink potions while piloting the cart.
- You can now drop weapons without holding interact down when not in combat mode.
- You can now sprint when not in combat or piloting the cart by holding Left Shift or the left thumb stick button.
- The stretcher in the smithy will now allow you to sleep through to the following morning.
- Pickup distance has been reduced.
Upcoming Fixes
- Addition of a button push to drop ore or coal into the smelter without relying on physics.
- Addition of a button push to drop items into the cart without relying on physics.
- Remove the ability to add a weapon grip before the guard is installed.
