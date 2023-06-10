 Skip to content

Blightlands Blacksmith update for 10 June 2023

Patch v1.06

Patch v1.06

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Moved from physics based cart cargo collisions to explicit logic. Carrying weapons, mine pick, ore, or components will no longer trigger any collision with the cart bumpers.
  • Fixed potion key mapping.
  • You can now drink potions while piloting the cart.
  • You can now drop weapons without holding interact down when not in combat mode.
  • You can now sprint when not in combat or piloting the cart by holding Left Shift or the left thumb stick button.
  • The stretcher in the smithy will now allow you to sleep through to the following morning.
  • Pickup distance has been reduced.

Upcoming Fixes

  • Addition of a button push to drop ore or coal into the smelter without relying on physics.
  • Addition of a button push to drop items into the cart without relying on physics.
  • Remove the ability to add a weapon grip before the guard is installed.

