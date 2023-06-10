[v0.1.3] Update 20230610

Hello! Here is the v0.1.3 changelog.

The main focus of this update is bug fixes and performance optimization.

As the game has not been released yet, I need to invest more effort into speed up the development. Currently, I am unable to allocate sufficient time for translating changelogs. I apologize for any inconvenience caused.

升级 屯屯鼠：增伤系数+1%→+0.3%。新增生命上限+20%。

修复在某些情况下易燃易爆炸的爆炸效果收益未被正确清空的bug。

多层挑战不再提供多倍基础上的额外刷新次数，仍会提供基础的多倍刷新次数，但不在属性面板中呈现，以便于查看其翻倍前的数值。

继续优化了普通子弹的物理性能与脚本性能。

暂时移除了子弹基于实时速度的碰撞体长度修正。

修复第一个爆炸动画有时会显示错误的bug。

对子弹摧毁粒子特效应用对象池。