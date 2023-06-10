 Skip to content

Geometry Arena 2 Playtest update for 10 June 2023

[v0.1.3] Update 20230610

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Here is the v0.1.3 changelog.
The main focus of this update is bug fixes and performance optimization.

As the game has not been released yet, I need to invest more effort into speed up the development. Currently, I am unable to allocate sufficient time for translating changelogs. I apologize for any inconvenience caused.

升级 屯屯鼠：增伤系数+1%→+0.3%。新增生命上限+20%。
修复在某些情况下易燃易爆炸的爆炸效果收益未被正确清空的bug。
多层挑战不再提供多倍基础上的额外刷新次数，仍会提供基础的多倍刷新次数，但不在属性面板中呈现，以便于查看其翻倍前的数值。
继续优化了普通子弹的物理性能与脚本性能。
暂时移除了子弹基于实时速度的碰撞体长度修正。
修复第一个爆炸动画有时会显示错误的bug。
对子弹摧毁粒子特效应用对象池。

