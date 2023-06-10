 Skip to content

Out of Ore update for 10 June 2023

Friday News Report! Weather & Time settings!

Friday News Report! ːsteamhappyː

The upcoming update 0.14 "Control & Dirt improvments" will drop on the 17th June

This week there has been alot of dirt work and testing diffrent things but we finaly added time & weather settings, you can now set what weather you want, time of day, and the lenght of day & night

and if everything goes to plan, 0.15 will be on "time" even if 0.14 is delayed

What we are working on & testing that will be included in the update:

Reworking the Control setup UI so its easier to navigate
Entirely new control system to improve controls & default controls
New system will include presets so if the PC looses a Device you can reassign it in seconds
Improved ability to set up controls like you want them
Improving the dirt lock to make it alot more reliable and so dirt stays in buckets
Fixing the issue where dirt vanishes when you drive longer distances
General improvements to the game/dirt/vehicles
Time & Weather settings

Roadmap:

Best regards
Christian

