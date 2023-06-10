Difficulty rebalancing patch

The game has been out for a month now and I've decided to make some changes to help out with the difficulty based on feedback and some of the things I've seen, the changes are as follows:
General changes
- Increased normal difficulty health from 3 to 4
- Slightly decreased the darkness in dark levels
- Increased the player's vision radius in dark levels
- Increased the delay between waking the worm enemies and them attacking you
- Increased the player's friction and acceleration on ice levels to reduce how slippy it is
Level specific changes
- W2-3: Increased the time platforms stay up by an extra 0.5 seconds across the whole level
- W2-4: Changed some of the enemy spawns to only appear in hard mode
- W2-5: Decreased the amount of time the lava geysers are active so that's more of a gap to get through
- W3-5: Increased the amount of time it takes for the enemies to start chasing you after the lights are turned on and decreased their chase speed
- W4-3: Increased the height of the alcoves where two glowing squid enemies appear to make the timing to get past easier
- W4-4: Added a slope to an alcove to make it easier to jump in to
- W4-5: Slightly decreased the max speed of the fish enemies that chase you
Hopefully this will make the game easier for some and make world 2 less of a wall for many
Changed files in this update