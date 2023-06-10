Difficulty rebalancing patch

The game has been out for a month now and I've decided to make some changes to help out with the difficulty based on feedback and some of the things I've seen, the changes are as follows:

General changes

Increased normal difficulty health from 3 to 4

Slightly decreased the darkness in dark levels

Increased the player's vision radius in dark levels

Increased the delay between waking the worm enemies and them attacking you

Increased the player's friction and acceleration on ice levels to reduce how slippy it is

Level specific changes

W2-3: Increased the time platforms stay up by an extra 0.5 seconds across the whole level

W2-4: Changed some of the enemy spawns to only appear in hard mode

W2-5: Decreased the amount of time the lava geysers are active so that's more of a gap to get through

W3-5: Increased the amount of time it takes for the enemies to start chasing you after the lights are turned on and decreased their chase speed

W4-3: Increased the height of the alcoves where two glowing squid enemies appear to make the timing to get past easier

W4-4: Added a slope to an alcove to make it easier to jump in to

W4-5: Slightly decreased the max speed of the fish enemies that chase you

Hopefully this will make the game easier for some and make world 2 less of a wall for many