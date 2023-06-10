 Skip to content

Femdom Wife Game - Zoe update for 10 June 2023

A new update for Zoe is here

Share · View all patches · Build 11439780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here is the monthly update for Zoe! It includes two new event variations!

Changelog:

  • Added a new alternative event when asking to lick Zoe on the couch : A call from Stephanie

  • Added a new alternative event when asking to lick Zoe on the couch : A call from Jeff

  • The chastity cage will now appear near the bed when not worn

  • The strap-on will now appear in the cabinet when not worn

  • Zoe's bought shoes will now appear in the cabinet when not worn

  • Added a couple of remarks from the MC regarding the chastity cage and the strap-on

  • AI voiced 7 dialogues
    --> Cum eating intro
    --> Chastity - First release
    --> Cooking intro
    --> Bathtub foot massage intro
    --> Pegging - First talk
    --> The two new alternative events

  • Added a "paused" label to avoid confusion about why the game is "stuck" when in pause mode.

  • (Not visible in this version, see Trello) A large chunk of work regarding translations has been done.

Stay safe!

