A new update for Zoe is here

Here is the monthly update for Zoe! It includes two new event variations!

Changelog:

Added a new alternative event when asking to lick Zoe on the couch : A call from Stephanie

Added a new alternative event when asking to lick Zoe on the couch : A call from Jeff

The chastity cage will now appear near the bed when not worn

The strap-on will now appear in the cabinet when not worn

Zoe's bought shoes will now appear in the cabinet when not worn

Added a couple of remarks from the MC regarding the chastity cage and the strap-on

AI voiced 7 dialogues

--> Cum eating intro

--> Chastity - First release

--> Cooking intro

--> Bathtub foot massage intro

--> Pegging - First talk

--> The two new alternative events

Added a "paused" label to avoid confusion about why the game is "stuck" when in pause mode.