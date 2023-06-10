A new update for Zoe is here

Here is the monthly update for Zoe! It includes two new event variations!
Changelog:
Added a new alternative event when asking to lick Zoe on the couch : A call from Stephanie
Added a new alternative event when asking to lick Zoe on the couch : A call from Jeff
The chastity cage will now appear near the bed when not worn
The strap-on will now appear in the cabinet when not worn
Zoe's bought shoes will now appear in the cabinet when not worn
Added a couple of remarks from the MC regarding the chastity cage and the strap-on
AI voiced 7 dialogues
--> Cum eating intro
--> Chastity - First release
--> Cooking intro
--> Bathtub foot massage intro
--> Pegging - First talk
--> The two new alternative events
Added a "paused" label to avoid confusion about why the game is "stuck" when in pause mode.
(Not visible in this version, see Trello) A large chunk of work regarding translations has been done.
Stay safe!
