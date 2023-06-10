Add availability to import FBX/OBJ/GLB file

Added support for FBX/OBJ/GLTF/GLB format model files

After importing the model, it will be recognized whether it is a humanoid skeleton model. Non humanoid skeleton models do not support .vmd motion

After importing FBX and OBJ, the texture will be searched and adapted in the current model folder and upper folder. If the adaptation fails, please place the map in the folder where the model file is located

Support steam workshops

Optimize .vrm model import

VRM files can now be directly imported without waiting for the conversion process, and have better physical adaptation.

Add drag and drop import function

Support model files (pmx/pmd/vrm/fbx/obj/gtf/glb)

Supports audio files (MP3/wav)



Add model size quick modification function





Add automatic preview-take function

After importing the model, a preview image will be automatically captured