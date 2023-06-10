 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EasyMMD update for 10 June 2023

Add availability to import FBX/OBJ/GLB file

Share · View all patches · Build 11439763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added support for FBX/OBJ/GLTF/GLB format model files

  • After importing the model, it will be recognized whether it is a humanoid skeleton model. Non humanoid skeleton models do not support .vmd motion

After importing FBX and OBJ, the texture will be searched and adapted in the current model folder and upper folder. If the adaptation fails, please place the map in the folder where the model file is located

  • Support steam workshops

Optimize .vrm model import

VRM files can now be directly imported without waiting for the conversion process, and have better physical adaptation.

**

Add drag and drop import function

**

  • Support model files (pmx/pmd/vrm/fbx/obj/gtf/glb)

  • Supports audio files (MP3/wav)


**

Add model size quick modification function

Add automatic preview-take function

**

After importing the model, a preview image will be automatically captured

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344031 Depot 2344031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link