Rooms of Realities Early Access is live! [Everything you need to know]

When we were getting ready to release the Demo and participate in Puzzle Fest, we mentioned that more big news would come soon. And here they are! Rooms of Realities has just launched into Early Access.

Please let us explain what that means:

What are Rooms of Realities?

Rooms of Realities is a title that allows you to experience adventures modeled on real escape rooms. You will experience many unique interactions and effects that can only be obtained in a VR and video game environment.

If you want to brainstorm a bit and feel like a real treasure hunter from adventure movies, you're in the right place. The whole thing can be completed in solo or in online cooperation.

Early Access status and content

At the launch of Early Access, Rooms of Realities features three chapters set in the environment (scenario) inside and around the Pyramids. This means that you will get to know the entire biome and the story called “In the Shadow of the Pyramids”, which consists of three unique escape rooms.

Early Access also includes an interactive lobby that functions as a tutorial and a meeting place for other players. This is where you run the selected scenario from the videotapes.

Early Access fully supports solo play and co-op play for up to four people. The puzzles in the rooms are slightly modified, depending on how many people participate in them.

The game currently works with Oculus Quest, Meta Quest 2, Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive and Valve Index.

Three of the chapters are available now, but more will be added in the form of two major updates.

Next scenarios will be centered around two locations: an abandoned hospital and Captain Nemo's submarine.

Smaller updates will increase the overall quality of the experience, and add more headsets supported by the game.

The Roadmap

We know how important it is to provide a clear development plan for a game that is in Early Access. That's why we'll be posting a roadmap explaining what's coming to Rooms of Realities in more detail in the upcoming weeks.

We have a clear plan of what the finished title will look like, but we need a little bit more time and your feedback to be able to accurately present it to you.

Last words

We hope that the information we have provided here is understandable and has not overwhelmed anyone. If something is not clear - we are here for you, so don’t hesitate to ask away in the comments section

The next post will be up soon. It will also be accompanied by further information presenting ROR in a more detailed way.

Have fun, Adventurers!