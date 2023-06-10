- The appear time of the 76mm HEAT shell for Soviet regimental guns has been changed.
- The algorithm for applying effects from flying bullets and projectiles has been changed.
- Changed the threshold for the appearance of illuminating projectiles for the offmap artillery.
- Added a new operation and a winter battlefield to the Don Bend DLC.
Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 10 June 2023
Update 06/10/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
