Graviteam Tactics: Mius-Front update for 10 June 2023

Update 06/10/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The appear time of the 76mm HEAT shell for Soviet regimental guns has been changed.
  2. The algorithm for applying effects from flying bullets and projectiles has been changed.
  3. Changed the threshold for the appearance of illuminating projectiles for the offmap artillery.
  4. Added a new operation and a winter battlefield to the Don Bend DLC.

