TailQuest Defense update for 10 June 2023

Update notes for 10 June

Build 11439562

We have just released version 1.0.8 with improvements for cooperative play!
Here are the changes:

  • Fixed an issue where the split camera was disabled if one of the players was inside the secret and the right trigger was pressed on the gamepad.
  • Increased the camera distance slightly when entering a secret in cooperative mode to ensure players have a better view.
  • Improved the camera splitting mechanism for a swifter re-join transition.

In the past few days, we have also released several bug fixes and additional improvements. Here's a summary:

  • Set the default proposed difficulty to Guardian instead of Veteran.
  • Fixed a movement block issue on gamepad during the first play session after the first tutorial level.
  • Replaced the black screen at engine startup with loading information to reassure players that the game is loading.
  • Fixed the incorrect the wave number information (lower-left corner of the screen during gameplay).
  • Few fixes for missing Polish translations.
  • Resolved sporadic issues with not being able to hide the "Controls help screen"

