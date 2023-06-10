Update notes for 10 June

Share · View all patches · Build 11439562 · Last edited 10 June 2023 – 12:13:08 UTC by Wendy

We have just released version 1.0.8 with improvements for cooperative play!

Here are the changes:

Fixed an issue where the split camera was disabled if one of the players was inside the secret and the right trigger was pressed on the gamepad.

Increased the camera distance slightly when entering a secret in cooperative mode to ensure players have a better view.

Improved the camera splitting mechanism for a swifter re-join transition.

In the past few days, we have also released several bug fixes and additional improvements. Here's a summary: