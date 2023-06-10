Update notes for 10 June

We have just released version 1.0.8 with improvements for cooperative play!
Here are the changes:
- Fixed an issue where the split camera was disabled if one of the players was inside the secret and the right trigger was pressed on the gamepad.
- Increased the camera distance slightly when entering a secret in cooperative mode to ensure players have a better view.
- Improved the camera splitting mechanism for a swifter re-join transition.
In the past few days, we have also released several bug fixes and additional improvements. Here's a summary:
- Set the default proposed difficulty to Guardian instead of Veteran.
- Fixed a movement block issue on gamepad during the first play session after the first tutorial level.
- Replaced the black screen at engine startup with loading information to reassure players that the game is loading.
- Fixed the incorrect the wave number information (lower-left corner of the screen during gameplay).
- Few fixes for missing Polish translations.
- Resolved sporadic issues with not being able to hide the "Controls help screen"
Changed files in this update