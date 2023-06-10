Reduced the volume of the chime sound when playing to the clan piles (gets annoying after a while).
Added click sounds when adjusting the bot skill levels.
Highland Panic Playtest update for 10 June 2023
Tweaked audio clips and levels.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
