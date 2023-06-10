 Skip to content

Highland Panic Playtest update for 10 June 2023

Tweaked audio clips and levels.

Build 11439561

Reduced the volume of the chime sound when playing to the clan piles (gets annoying after a while).
Added click sounds when adjusting the bot skill levels.

