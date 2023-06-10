 Skip to content

Five Nations update for 10 June 2023

Five Nations Release v1.2.0

Five Nations Release v1.2.0

Build 11439513

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Hero icons displayed permanently to show their Hull and Shield and to easily select them on the map
  • AI players rebuild the units assigned to defend their base
  • Melee units (like Zhogarn Ruptor) attack their nearest target (instead of choosing the one with highest target score)

Bug fixes

  • Fix multiple soundtracks played at the same time
  • Fix advisors or unit quotes playback stuck
  • Sending units into unreachable area does not freeze pathfinding
  • Units hit by splash attack are not becoming invincible (HP shown as NaN)
  • Kutuzov deployment sound fixed
  • Frozen entities remain frozen after load game
  • Advisor volume is decreased during dialogs

Balancing

  • Federation Orca cooldown decreased from 144 to 130
  • Warp surge speed uprade for Athrael Warpgliders decreased from 50% to 30%

Under the hood

  • DLC handling logic which opens Closed beta testing for Renegades (coming soon)

