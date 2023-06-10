Five Nations Release v1.2.0

New features
- Hero icons displayed permanently to show their Hull and Shield and to easily select them on the map
- AI players rebuild the units assigned to defend their base
- Melee units (like Zhogarn Ruptor) attack their nearest target (instead of choosing the one with highest target score)
Bug fixes
- Fix multiple soundtracks played at the same time
- Fix advisors or unit quotes playback stuck
- Sending units into unreachable area does not freeze pathfinding
- Units hit by splash attack are not becoming invincible (HP shown as NaN)
- Kutuzov deployment sound fixed
- Frozen entities remain frozen after load game
- Advisor volume is decreased during dialogs
Balancing
- Federation Orca cooldown decreased from 144 to 130
- Warp surge speed uprade for Athrael Warpgliders decreased from 50% to 30%
Under the hood
- DLC handling logic which opens Closed beta testing for Renegades (coming soon)
