June 6th (Sat) Update - Rune system and Saintess's trial update

○Add Rune System - Unlocked when Challenge Mode is unlocked.
- You can acquire Common/Magic/Rare/Unique/Legendary runes with 500 points.
- Runes grant various options and can be equipped to Claire or soldiers to increase their stats.
- You can create a rune of the desired grade with the fragments obtained by dismantle the rune.
○Add Saintess's Trial - Unlocked when the 3rd Challenge Mode map is unlocked.
- You can increase the points you get by adding various trials.
We hope you can enjoy various combinations through this rune system.
Thanks for playing.
