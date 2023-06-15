 Skip to content

Virtual Orator update for 15 June 2023

1.0.0 Release

Build 11439412

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are thrilled to announce our 1.0.0 release.

This represents fulfillment of our original feature list and the start of the next phase of development with much more planned for 1.X and releases beyond.

