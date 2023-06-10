 Skip to content

Bodies of Water VR update for 10 June 2023

6/10/2023 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Got rid of the 'Dive' or 'Freedive' text. Also made it so that it only prints 'Resurfacing' when the player is forced to resurface due to low air.

Thanks

