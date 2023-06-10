 Skip to content

Greyhill Incident update for 10 June 2023

Update 1.0.2

Build 11439337

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**
-Bigger Triggers in Cornfield level
-50% Higher crouch speed
-Stamina Recharges 2x Faster
-Flashlight requires 50% less charging
-Higher Volume at Henry's voices

Thanks so much for the Feedback!
We appreciate it.

**

