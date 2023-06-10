PATCH NOTES: V1.1.0 + DEMO UPDATES

New:
- Added the options to check the party’s decks during drafts.
- Added a healing powder counter next to the characters’ portrait while resting at the altar.
Game balance:
- Removed the mandatory drafts at the start of every floor of every dungeon (excluding the final boss).
This is a first balance change we are making towards making Neutral Cards drafts less oppressive.
Now drafts will only be found after battles, certain events and, optionally, at the altar.
Our next step will involve balancing Neutral Cards to make them more appealing.
- EVERCHOSEN difficulty: reduced the damage of enemies.
This is a preliminary change we are making while working on a better scaling for the Everchosen difficulty.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug involving skill and deck templates, causing the game to run slowly over time.
- Fixed a bug that would occasionally remove skill points when loading a template.
- Fixed a bug related to Kairos’ options during the merchant event.
- Fixed a bug with the skill Coup de Grace.
- Fixed a bug with the skill Whirlwind of blades.
- Fixed several dialogues that will not take into account certain player choices in chapter 2 and 3.
- Fixed a rare bug related to battles with specific conditions.
- Fixed the spawn of the enemy “Parasite” when reloading a fight in Everchosen difficulty.
- Fixed a bug with certain craftable potions in the alchemy lab.
- Fixed some typos.
Demo version:
- Updated the demo version to match the current version of the game: save files are now compatible with the full game, added chinese language.
Changed files in this update