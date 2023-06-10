 Skip to content

Battle Grid update for 10 June 2023

Hotfix

Build 11439226

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed formatting of dps leaderboard titles because they could overflow.
  • Stopped nests from blocking drag and drop.
  • Fixed an issue where one weapon from defense response, was unlockable without the grid upgrade.

