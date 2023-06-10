- Fixed formatting of dps leaderboard titles because they could overflow.
- Stopped nests from blocking drag and drop.
- Fixed an issue where one weapon from defense response, was unlockable without the grid upgrade.
Battle Grid update for 10 June 2023
Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2281481 Depot 2281481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update