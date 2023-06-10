Update 0.6.5.7

Since the last update, a lot of time has passed. I have spent a great deal of time optimizing and making changes to the graphics system to ensure smoother gameplay. As a result, the change required a significant overhaul of game files. However, I also had to allocate time for work, personal matters, and household responsibilities. Unfortunately, the game is still being developed outside of regular working hours, and I am doing it alone.
The multiplayer feature was planned for Q1, but I have to postpone it as it still requires a lot of work and improvements.
Currently, the game features 14 unique vehicles (+2 body variants) and over 1500 parts.
Thank you for continuing to play.
Information:
- The Unity version has been changed, which affected the model files. As a result, the profile file has incorrectly assigned body damage models. They need to be fixed using a hammer or F7 (debug option).
- The launch control system automatically activates when the speed reaches zero.
- Many minor bugs reported have been fixed.
- Recommended rebuild thumbails (Options->Graphics->Rebuild catalog thumbnails)
Patches:
- Fixed the issue of suspension parts missing for the Turkish region.
- Improved suspension calculations.
- Optimization improvements.
- Fixed memory leaks.
- Fixed sockets for the central muffler to guide the pipes.
- Fixed an error for adjustable upper control arms (sport version).
- Improvements to the new pipe system.
- Improvements to races, points calculation.
Content:
- Added launch control procedure.
- Added new, shorter upper control arms for the multi-link system.
- Added straightening of part sockets using a frame straightener.
- Added new stickers.
- Added a new track, "Toruno."
- Added a new track, "Whitestock."
- Added a new game mode: drift zones.
- Added a new car - FS Bandit in Sedan and Pickup versions.
- Added particle effects to checkpoints.
- Added display of the best score in the track selection menu.
- Added additional score information on the leaderboard.
- Added the ability to install a blow-off valve for the new pipe system (temporary version, requires more effort).
Changes:
- Changed the rendering system - significant performance improvement.
- Changes to driving physics.
- Changes to tire grip.
- Changes to suspension calculations.
- UI fixes and minor changes.
- From now on, part positioning and sheet metal straightening are separated.
