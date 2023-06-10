Update 0.6.5.7

Since the last update, a lot of time has passed. I have spent a great deal of time optimizing and making changes to the graphics system to ensure smoother gameplay. As a result, the change required a significant overhaul of game files. However, I also had to allocate time for work, personal matters, and household responsibilities. Unfortunately, the game is still being developed outside of regular working hours, and I am doing it alone.

The multiplayer feature was planned for Q1, but I have to postpone it as it still requires a lot of work and improvements.

Currently, the game features 14 unique vehicles (+2 body variants) and over 1500 parts.

Thank you for continuing to play.

Information:

The Unity version has been changed, which affected the model files. As a result, the profile file has incorrectly assigned body damage models. They need to be fixed using a hammer or F7 (debug option).

The launch control system automatically activates when the speed reaches zero.

Many minor bugs reported have been fixed.

Recommended rebuild thumbails (Options->Graphics->Rebuild catalog thumbnails)

Patches:

Fixed the issue of suspension parts missing for the Turkish region.

Improved suspension calculations.

Optimization improvements.

Fixed memory leaks.

Fixed sockets for the central muffler to guide the pipes.

Fixed an error for adjustable upper control arms (sport version).

Improvements to the new pipe system.

Improvements to races, points calculation.

Content:

Added launch control procedure.

Added new, shorter upper control arms for the multi-link system.

Added straightening of part sockets using a frame straightener.

Added new stickers.

Added a new track, "Toruno."

Added a new track, "Whitestock."

Added a new game mode: drift zones.

Added a new car - FS Bandit in Sedan and Pickup versions.

Added particle effects to checkpoints.

Added display of the best score in the track selection menu.

Added additional score information on the leaderboard.

Added the ability to install a blow-off valve for the new pipe system (temporary version, requires more effort).

Changes: