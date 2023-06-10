 Skip to content

CAR TUNE: Project update for 10 June 2023

Update 0.6.5.7

Build 11439133 · Last edited by Wendy

Since the last update, a lot of time has passed. I have spent a great deal of time optimizing and making changes to the graphics system to ensure smoother gameplay. As a result, the change required a significant overhaul of game files. However, I also had to allocate time for work, personal matters, and household responsibilities. Unfortunately, the game is still being developed outside of regular working hours, and I am doing it alone.
The multiplayer feature was planned for Q1, but I have to postpone it as it still requires a lot of work and improvements.
Currently, the game features 14 unique vehicles (+2 body variants) and over 1500 parts.
Thank you for continuing to play.

Information:

  • The Unity version has been changed, which affected the model files. As a result, the profile file has incorrectly assigned body damage models. They need to be fixed using a hammer or F7 (debug option).
  • The launch control system automatically activates when the speed reaches zero.
  • Many minor bugs reported have been fixed.
  • Recommended rebuild thumbails (Options->Graphics->Rebuild catalog thumbnails)

Patches:

  • Fixed the issue of suspension parts missing for the Turkish region.
  • Improved suspension calculations.
  • Optimization improvements.
  • Fixed memory leaks.
  • Fixed sockets for the central muffler to guide the pipes.
  • Fixed an error for adjustable upper control arms (sport version).
  • Improvements to the new pipe system.
  • Improvements to races, points calculation.

Content:

  • Added launch control procedure.
  • Added new, shorter upper control arms for the multi-link system.
  • Added straightening of part sockets using a frame straightener.
  • Added new stickers.
  • Added a new track, "Toruno."
  • Added a new track, "Whitestock."
  • Added a new game mode: drift zones.
  • Added a new car - FS Bandit in Sedan and Pickup versions.
  • Added particle effects to checkpoints.
  • Added display of the best score in the track selection menu.
  • Added additional score information on the leaderboard.
  • Added the ability to install a blow-off valve for the new pipe system (temporary version, requires more effort).

Changes:

  • Changed the rendering system - significant performance improvement.
  • Changes to driving physics.
  • Changes to tire grip.
  • Changes to suspension calculations.
  • UI fixes and minor changes.
  • From now on, part positioning and sheet metal straightening are separated.

