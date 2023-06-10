 Skip to content

Netherguild update for 10 June 2023

Early Access Update 10/6/2023 - 0.203(A) - Amenable improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Change log 10/6/2023 | Version 0.203(A)

Bugfixing:

  • Fixed broken centipede shield event (Community find by Pochyowo)

Minifixes:

  • Fixed Lion shield missing attack

