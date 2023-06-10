Early Access Update 10/6/2023 - 0.203(A) - Amenable improvements

Change log 10/6/2023 | Version 0.203(A)
Bugfixing:
- Fixed broken centipede shield event (Community find by Pochyowo)
Minifixes:
- Fixed Lion shield missing attack
