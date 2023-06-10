Mythrel v0.4.1

Daily Login Rewards: Players will now receive daily 24 hour login bonuses! Earn dragon scales equal to 3x the number of consecutive days you've logged in, up to one week! 7 Days!

Steam Achievements: A new Steam achievement has been introduced for players who accumulate at least 1000 dragon scales.

More Immersive Sounds: The audio experience in Mythrel is now even richer! We've added multiple new sound effects in the lobby, during battle preparation, and for dragon scale-related events.

Windowed Fullscreen Mode: Players now have more flexibility with their viewing options. Alongside the existing fullscreen and windowed resizable modes, we've introduced a windowed fullscreen mode.

Card Balancing: We've fixed the issue of decks containing multiple life-cost cards, including card set numbers ETR-109, ETR-115, and ETR-63. Look forward to a more balanced realm match for Vortex and Gauntlet realm modes in this update.

Dragon Scale Bazaar: You can now spend your Dragon Scales in the new Dragon Scale Bazaar, some new cosmetic items are available to show off to your friends (Avatar Frames), some Exotic frames are reserved for only the elite. These display within in-realm matches over your Origin Win Avatar Level Frame. There are many more new cosmetic items coming in future updates, stay tuned!

Vortex RealmPopup: The popup for Vortex realm matches has been fixed for smoother gameplay.

You can now purchase Dragon Scales again from the Digital Shop or earn them from Gauntlet realms.

Login Screen UI: We've enhanced the user interface of the login screen. Now, on all platforms including Steam, there is a visible cursor indicating the active input box.

Gwyn The White Dragon: The card name text has been adjusted for better formatting in-realm.

Card Dragging Mechanics: We've improved the user interaction with the cards. The issue with cards sticking to the cursor during dragging has been partially fixed. Now, cards will animate and return to their original hand positions, providing a more intuitive and playable experience. More to this will come in future updates!

Tons of other misc. updates, improvements, and bug fixes!

We hope you enjoy these updates and improvements to Mythrel. More updates will be coming as always, See you in the realms! :fire: