- New Art: Added death shield art.
- Improvement: Death shield particle and light added.
- Improvement: Wind shield particle and light added.
- Improvement: Bleed shield particle and light added.
- Improvement: Ice shield particle and light added.
- Improvement: Poison shield particle and light added.
- Improvement: Earth shield particle and light added.
- Improvement: Light shield particle and light added.
- Improvement: Water shield particle and light added.
- Improvement: Added a light on earth shield bash skill particle.
- Improvement: Bleed shield skill projectile added lights.
- Other: Cross-platform steam auto-cloud added.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 10 June 2023
Patch 45.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
