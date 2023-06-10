 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 10 June 2023

Patch 45.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11439067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Art: Added death shield art.
  • Improvement: Death shield particle and light added.
  • Improvement: Wind shield particle and light added.
  • Improvement: Bleed shield particle and light added.
  • Improvement: Ice shield particle and light added.
  • Improvement: Poison shield particle and light added.
  • Improvement: Earth shield particle and light added.
  • Improvement: Light shield particle and light added.
  • Improvement: Water shield particle and light added.
  • Improvement: Added a light on earth shield bash skill particle.
  • Improvement: Bleed shield skill projectile added lights.
  • Other: Cross-platform steam auto-cloud added.

