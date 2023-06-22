Patch notes - June 22

We've decided to translate the game (interface and text) for the Spanish community (Spain) so that more people can enjoy it!

Many of you have given us positive feedback! We're very happy to see that your advice really helps to provide a more solid experience. Each comment helps us to improve the experience for many future players, which increases our chances of producing more similar games in the future. Thank you so much!

Other changes

Correction of typos ;

Level of Detail corrections (some plants disappeared within a short distance in the Terra section).

Azad for Questions Factory