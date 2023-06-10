 Skip to content

Septaroad Voyager update for 10 June 2023

Patch notes 10 June 2023

Patch notes 10 June 2023

Here's what I updated so far today:

  • Desert map now will let you exit. Before, travelling from one desert map to another would eventually get you stuck. Now the desert maps will let you continue travelling.
  • Cobras and basilisks are no longer named "Turkey."

Hopefully I can get some more work done today and push that out. I spent this morning starting on a Linux build of the game, hoping to get a build that would run on Steam Deck. It looks like this is going to be a pretty big undertaking, and I'll probably have to pause it until I finish some other things.

