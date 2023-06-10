Patch notes 10 June 2023

Here's what I updated so far today:

Desert map now will let you exit. Before, travelling from one desert map to another would eventually get you stuck. Now the desert maps will let you continue travelling.

Cobras and basilisks are no longer named "Turkey."

Hopefully I can get some more work done today and push that out. I spent this morning starting on a Linux build of the game, hoping to get a build that would run on Steam Deck. It looks like this is going to be a pretty big undertaking, and I'll probably have to pause it until I finish some other things.