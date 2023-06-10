- Defensive Stance (Warrior/Guardian) is now a wispy full body effect that allows you to continue to see your characters body more easily, without being obscured by the barrier.
- Flame Shield (Mage/Conjuration) no longer has the bubble around your character. This is replaced with a full body flaming appearance.
- Berserk (Warior/Berserker) also received an aura appearance update. It removed the bubble effect in place of a glittery full body particle.
- Continuing that same theme, Vampiric Draw (Mage/Witch) has a new dripping blood appearance when active, in place of the old bubble based aura.
- Last but not least, Frost Winds (Mage/Wizard) got the aura improvement pass. It now has a full body frost effect in place of the old bubble method. Making it easier to see your character's features.
- Multiplayer optimizations.
The Hopebringer update for 10 June 2023
v1.2.2 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
