- changes: [Mobiles] adjustments for how often low memory warning is called
- changes: banner for kingdom nameplate is a bit smaller now
- changes: kingdom nameplate is more compact
- fixed: another soft crash issue related to kingdom window
WorldBox - God Simulator update for 10 June 2023
0.22.6 - Memorybooox hooootfixees
