New Mode! The BVB mode is now released~The War Simulator in Gensokyo

Good weekend~everyone!

Today we completed an additional project in the game update plan,

adding a new mode to the game!

BOSS VS BOSS Mode！



Players who pass stage 2-5 can find an additional button on the main menu, which is the entrance to BVB

Players can freely choose the monsters to play.

It can be divided into up to three factions, with a maximum of 5 types per faction!



In addition, in order to provide convenience for selecting monsters, we have also updated an additional monster guidebook, which will gradually include introductions and other content.

When selecting a monster, you can adjust its health and attack power, as well as set the number of non boss units

But don't set too many, it will get stuck（）



This mode has no Koishi presence, so it is equipped with a complete camera following system,

Two camera positions can be set for following



When a faction finally survives, the outcome will be determined.

Although this mode has no impact on the main plot modes, there will be no rewards for determining the outcome

But as an entertainment mode, 'Halluci-Sabbat of Koishi' also features a war simulator tag, which can add joy to everyone after lunch~





This mode has not been extensively tested yet, so there are various potential stability issues. If you encounter bugs or parts that can be modified, or if some monsters have unreasonable aspects in this mode, please be sure to let us know!

By the way, Hata no Kokoro is almost done!

We will release Kokoro's stage within next week and add a hidden road~~



↑She is simply a god of war, and you can see Kokoro's heroic fighting posture in BVB mode

Afterwards, she will also join Koishi's adventure as a teammate~

Afterwards, there are some daily updates and briefings between April and June:



I won't go into detail here



**Thank you all for your support!

New boss, stay tuned！**

Managers of the Deep