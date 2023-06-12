Hotfix v0.2.9

Additional items for Lost & Found Box

Occasionally, players may lose items such as quest rewards when they have a full inventory, as reward items are dropped on the ground and despawn the following day. This can affect the overall progress and experience of the player, especially if the item is not obatainable via other means.

To address that, we have added quest items that can potentially be lost in this way to the the Lost & Found box on Level 2 of the Violet Archive:

Chest Recipe , if you've read the mail, 'Simple Storage'.

, if you've read the mail, 'Simple Storage'. Seed Sieve Recipe, if you've completed 'The Basics of Research' Quest

These are items that can be found in the Lost & Found box since v0.2.8:

Town map , if you've completed the 'Meet the Researchers' Quest

, if you've completed the 'Meet the Researchers' Quest Seed Bowl Recipe, if you've completed the 'Beginnings of a Bestiary Quest'

Other changes

Added [spoiler]Flame Cactus Fruit[/spoiler] as possible answer for 'Fresh Fruit' puzzle piece.

Thanks,

Miki