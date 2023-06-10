Patch 0.8.6.1 is online!

Patch Notes - Version 0.8.6.1

Greetings, fellow game developers!

I'm thrilled to present the latest patch for "Software Company", where I've been hard at work fixing bugs, implementing exciting features, and incorporating valuable feedback from our passionate community.

Let's dive into the details of Version 0.8.6.1.

Bug Fixes

I've resolved an issue where certain buttons were unresponsive, ensuring smooth navigation and uninterrupted gameplay.

I've tackled problems related to UI font scaling and tooltips appearing out of place, resulting in a visually cohesive and polished user interface.

Previously, reviews were only generated when players accessed the review page directly. Now, reviews will be correctly instantiated when browsing the UGN Website, creating a more realistic game environment.

Enhancements and Additions

To assist you in improving your game design skills, I've added helpful hints to the review-overview screen. These hints will provide subtle guidance on which slider settings were effective and which ones could have been adjusted differently. With these clues, you'll gain valuable insights into creating more successful games.

I understand the importance of feedback in honing your skills. Therefore, I've introduced a Feedback section on the review-overview screen. This feature will provide information on good, missing, and unnecessary features in your games. Leverage this knowledge to refine your game development strategies.

Introducing the Company-Charts page on the UGN Website! Now, you can easily track your progress and compare your studio's performance against others. Witness the fierce competition in the race for the title of the best video game studio in the world. Furthermore, each AI studio now boasts its own unique company logo, enhancing the overall visual experience.

Upcoming Changes

I've heard your suggestions and I'm actively working on making exciting adjustments to the game's economy and i have started to implement a random-event system to keep you busy while waiting for your neweset creations being finished.

Further, the introduction of the company-charts is a base for a soon-to-be implementation of an ingame stock market, where you can invest in other software companies or buy them up all together.

These changes aim to introduce more excitement and variety in multiple playthroughs, ensuring each session feels fresh and engaging. Stay tuned for more information on these upcoming enhancements!

As always, I sincerely appreciate your continued support and feedback throughout the development of "Software Company." Your dedication and enthusiasm inspire me to deliver the best possible gaming experience. As always, please keep sharing your thoughts and suggestions on Discord and the steam community page. Together, let's shape the future of game development!

Stay tuned for more updates and happy game developing!

Sascha